Disney Plus will soon premiere the first few episodes for the upcoming Star Wars series, Andor. The show is based on the events prior to Rogue One and will star Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor. But, despite it taking place in the past, it is still about the rebel alliance and their opposition to the Galactic Empire.

Since the show is based during the time before the rise of Luke Skywalker, fans might wonder if Darth Vader will make an appearance, considering that he appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi and is set to reappear once more in Ahsoka. Will the dark lord come out and face the group of rebels who are against the empire?

Will Darth Vader appear in ‘Andor’?

"Cassian Andor is a threat to the Empire.”



Tomorrow, witness the birth of a rebel in #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/W6YwLENI3h — Star Wars (@starwars) September 20, 2022

Star Wars released a teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series that featured the iconic Sith Lord in the franchise. But unfortunately, that does not 100 percent mean that he will be in the show. According to the show’s IMDB page, none of the episodes listed mark the return of Vader. Even James Earl Jones‘s IMDB page does not state anything about his return, where he was featured in Rogue One.

Darth Vader was only involved in Rogue One because the Rebels succeeded in stealing plans for the Death Star. Andor takes place five years before that, meaning that Vader might not know anything about them or didn’t care enough to get involved in whatever it is they’re doing.

In any case, the first three episodes of Andor will be available to stream on Disney Plus come Sept. 22.