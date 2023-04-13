Will John Wick appear in ‘The Continental’?

After that explosive, bloodstained ending to John Wick: Chapter 4, it’s hard to say what could be in store for the eponymous hitman going forward. We know he’ll be showing up in the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina spinoff film, but with Chapter 5 seeming to be light years away, as well as Chapter 4 ending in a rather sticky situation for the title hero, we may not see Keanu Reeves rack up his body count for a while.

That’s in spite of the fact that spin-off prequel miniseries The Continental is gearing up for a release this September; indeed, despite being part of the franchise named after him, John Wick will not be appearing.

Even if he did, we wouldn’t recognize him; The Continental takes place in the 1970s, and follows a young Winston Scott as he attempts to establish himself of the proprietor of New York’s titular hotel. So, even if John were to appear in the series, he would show up as a very small child, and despite the emotionally-destructive inciting incident of the first film, we still doubt the franchise would be bold enough to stick a child in the middle of any shenanigans in the John Wick world.

Regardless, there doesn’t appear to be a John Wick on any official cast list, so it’s safe to rule out his appearance.

As for characters who will be returning, both Winston and Charon are set to show up in The Continental, albeit portrayed by different, much younger actors in Colin Woodell and Ayomide Adegun, respectively. Additionally, the Adjudicator, an agent for the High Table and the antagonist of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, is also set to appear in the series, and will be played by Katie McGrath.

The Continental is set to release to Peacock in September.