Will ‘Match Me Abroad’ return for another season?

Match Me Abroad is one of the biggest new reality TV shows of 2023. Although similar in concept to international dating shows like 90 Day Fiancé, also airing on the TLC network, the new series’ nuanced concept and its dynamic cast have kept viewers hooked from the start.

Match Me Abroad features a principal cast of Americans who have been unlucky in love in their home country, failing to find their perfect person on their doorstep. In the show, the Americans are paired with professional matchmakers, who use their expertise to find them potential soulmates from all around the world.

The matchmakers help their clients every step of the way, from crafting the perfect profile for prospective partners, to helping the singletons come up with conversation topics on the first date. By the end of the season, the Americans must decide if they will continue to pursue their new, cross-continental relationship.

Match Me Abroad began on May 14th, and ended on August 6th, 2023. Given the success of the series so far, fans will be keen to know when more episodes will be released.

Where can I stream ‘Match Me Abroad’?

Match Me Abroad originally aired on the TLC network, and all 13 episodes are available for streaming on Discovery Plus, which is owned by TLC. Similarly, TLC is owned by Warner Bros., so Match Me Abroad can also be streamed on Max (formerly known as HBO Max).

Reality TV fans with Amazon Prime can watch Match Me Abroad using Discovery Plus and HBO Max as Prime video add-ons, and free trial offers are often available.

Will there be a ‘Match Me Abroad’ season 2?

Good news for Match Me Abroad fans — as confirmed by entertainment publication Variety, the series has been renewed for a second season. No air date has been confirmed so far, but casting, filming, and post-production will likely mean there will be no second season until 2024.

This is likely no surprise, as the series has been a smash hit for TLC. According to Variety’s report, Match Me Abroad earned 16.4 million viewers on the TLC network and its connected streamers, Max and Discovery Plus. It was the biggest new series of the year for the network.

In Nielsen ratings, Match Me Abroad earned a 1.13 L3 rating among women aged 25-54, and a 0.84 L3 rating among Adults 25-54 for the finale episode. For those not statistically minded, that means that Match Me Abroad’s success played a big role in helping TLC rank as the number one network among women in the 25-54 age bracket.