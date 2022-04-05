Warning: The following article contains possible spoilers for the new upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The new Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi, set to release on May 27, has quickly become one of the most anticipated titles on the platform. Following the exploits of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi during his exile on the planet Tatooine, there’s bound to be countless surprises.

An old foe will undoubtedly make an appearance, and that reveal is supposedly coming in the form of a rumored post-credits scene. Teasers like that have never really been done for Star Wars, though, so take everything below with a grain of salt. Fair warning, spoilers lie ahead.

It’s no surprise that the Inquisitors will be the main force of evil throughout the show’s six-episode arc. In the launch trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, a few corrupt Force users can already be caught on screen. However, the Inquisitors, tasked with hunting down Jedi after the fall of the Republic, answer to one man: the Chosen One, aka Anakin Skywalker, otherwise known as Darth Vader.



Vader’s terrifying breath can be heard echoing throughout the end of the trailer, ensuring that the Dark Lord of the Sith is not quite done with his old master Kenobi. Coming via Making Star Wars, a post-credits scene with actor Hayden Christensen taking back the mantle of Vader has supposedly been linked to the second episode of the show, where Lord Vader appears to be spending some time in his Bacta Tank.

Supposedly (spoilers inbound) the dark water of a healing tank is shown, followed by the opening of Vader’s gruesome yellow eyes. It’s not much, but it’s something. That said, with a constant stream of rumors swirling around Obi-Wan Kenobi, this reveal could easily be fake.

What’s not fake is the very real threat of Lord Vader and his hoard of Jedi killers. Post-credit scenes or not, the Inquisitors are no laughing matter. Since their introduction in Star Wars Rebels and inclusion in the adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, they’ve become another piece of iconic Star Wars lore.

For unfamiliar fans, here’s a brief explanation of the Imperial Inquisitors. They may not be as powerful as Vader or Palpatine, but that doesn’t make them any less terrifying.

Only time will tell whether or not Star Wars takes a play from Marvel’s book and begins to include tantalizing teasers after the credits roll. Be on the lookout during episode two of Obi-Wan Kenobi to find out if this ocular introduction is the real deal.