Will Smith Reveals He Once Contemplated Suicide

On the surface, Will Smith appears to have it all; he’s one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era with millions of fans all over the world, not to mention a successful musician and producer with a box office track record that’s almost second-to-none.

However, the 53 year-old’s upcoming YouTube reality series Best Shape of My Life is set to showcase a side of the actor that people have never seen before, with his insecurities on full display. The project was born from Smith’s desire to get back into peak physical condition after putting on weight for biopic King Richard, coupled with inactivity caused by the pandemic, that saw him get out of shape by his own high standards.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the first trailer for Best Shape of My Life shows the former Fresh Prince dealing with both his physical and mental health, where he made the shocking revelation that he’d once contemplated suicide. During a conversation with his family, Smith is heard discussing “the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide”, and went on to elaborate that his public persona is not the same as his private one.

“Now I’m about to show the world how little I know about myself. What you’ve come to understand as Will Smith; the alien-annihilating MC, bigger-than-life movie star, is largely a construction. A carefully crafted and honed character designed to protect myself. To hide myself from the world.”

Best Shape of My Life promises to be an engaging watch when it comes to his YouTube channel, painting the A-list megastar in a more relatable light than ever before.