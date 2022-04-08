Will the ‘Star Wars: Andor’ trailer premiere at Star Wars Celebration 2022?

Star Wars has had a slightly slower start on Disney Plus than its studio mate Marvel. We’re now used to Marvel Cinematic Universe limited series popping up every few months. The latest, Moon Knight, has showcased how these series are great entry points for lesser-known characters. The Star Wars slate of live-action and animated series has been slightly more affected by the COVID-19 pandemic than Marvel’s, although the Force is getting stronger.

Several high-profile live-action Star Wars projects will soon arrive on the network. They will join The Mandolorian and The Book of Boba Fett in the expanded universe and hopefully Star Wars: Andor will be the first addition.

What is Star Wars: Andor?

Image via Lucasfilm

Andor picks up the tale of Cassian Andor five years before the events of Star Wars: Rogue One, the film that introduced him to the Star Wars universe in 2016. It’s billed as the first spy-thriller set in a galaxy far, far away.

Diego Luna is returning to the role as well as executive producing the show for Disney Plus. The show features new entrants to the universe, including confirmed cast members Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, and Genevieve O’Reilly. However, Cassian Andor is also set to come across some familiar faces from his film debut. Forrest Whittaker’s Saw Gerrera and Ben Mendelsohn’s Director Krennic are expected to appear. Fans will be relieved to hear that Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO will be on hand, too.

The show was already in development when it was first announced by Lucasfilm in November 2018. It gained its title and official confirmation of its cast at a Disney’s Investors Day presentation in December 2020, when a sizzle reel featured some behind-the-scenes footage of production in the U.K.

Production was significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and suffered further delays with some changes in creative personnel behind the scene. However, its 12 episodes are now expected to arrive in late 2022. The wait has only increased anticipation for the show that many hope will recapture the excitement of Rogue One, one of the best-received Star Wars movies released under Disney’s stewardship.

No Disney Plus show has been announced this long without revealing series footage. The anticipation is particularly huge as we know the fate of Luna, and his sacrifice, as shown at the climax of Rogue One, and it is likely to be a crucial part of the storytelling. It’s an aspect that’s particularly interested Luna:

“I think it’s really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends. The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there’s room for so much exploration, and that’s something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers.”

Given Lucasfilm’s previous announcements and Andor’s delay from its originally planned 2021 release, fans expect further news and its much-anticipated first trailer to arrive with a John Williams-sized fanfare.

Should we expect Star Wars: Andor’s trailer premiere at Star Wars Celebration 2022?

Image via Lucasfilm

Although Obi-Wan Kenobi is stealing most of the headlines a few months from release, Andor is likely to receive a publicity push soon.

Star Wars Celebration 2022 will take place between May 26 and May 29 in Anaheim, California, around the same time as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s premiere. Lucasfilm is expected to host panels with the cast and crew of the three Star Wars shows set to air on the network during 2022.

A report on Bespin Bulletin predicts that Star Wars: Andor will premiere on Disney Plus in August 2022 as the next big series release after Marvel Studio’s Ms. Marvel in June. In Star Wars terms, that means it will follow the second season of The Bad Batch.

The report concludes that Andor‘s first teaser trailer will likely run at a panel during the Star Wars Celebration. Much of the rumor is based on Andor cast member Adria Ajorna’s confirmation that she will attend the convention. Nothing official has come from Lucasfilm yet, but given the lack of content released so far, it’s reasonable to expect something will emerge related to Andor during the upcoming event.

It’s worth noting that a release in the summer of 2022 comes just before filming begins on the show’s second season in fall 2022. That could indicate Lucasfilm is planning an annual summer release for the show.

Star Wars: Andor is expected to be released on Disney Plus between Obi-Wan Kenobi in May and The Mandalorian Season 3 at the end of 2022.