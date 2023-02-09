Will there be a ‘Below Deck Adventure’ reunion episode?

As the first season of Below Deck Adventure comes to a close, many fans wonder if they will get to see the crew and passengers of the Mercury one last time in a reunion episode, as post-season reunion episodes have become a genre staple, with most shows in the Below Deck franchise ending with one.

Here is what you need to know.

What is Below Deck Adventure?

This show is the fourth spin-off of the popular Below Deck franchise, following Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Down Under. Below Deck Adventure follows the guests and crew onboard the Mercury, a luxury yacht cruising through Norway’s Fjords. The show chronicles their ups and downs as they sail and engage in various activities on and off the water.

The show made its debut on Nov. 1, 2022, and ran for 13 episodes before concluding on Jan. 31, 2023.

Will Below Deck Adventure have a reunion episode?

It is not known if Below Deck Adventure will have a reunion episode, as Bravo has not made an announcement one way or the other. However, it looks likely that there will not be one for several reasons.

Most notably, a Blow Deck show’s final episode will usually feature a teaser trailer promoting the reunion episode. But, this was not the case with episode 13 of Below Deck Adventure. On top of this, the most likely timeslots for this episode are already filled by other shows in Bravo’s announced schedules, meaning there isn’t a free slot for the reunion unless Bravo cancels a previously announced broadcast.

Additionally, cast member Oriana Schneps made a post on Instagram reading:

“And just like that, it’s over. Thank you & congratulations to everyone who helped make Below Deck Adventure Season 1 possible. I’m so thankful for the opportunity to have become part of the Bravo family.”

The post’s conclusive tone and the fact it doesn’t mention a reunion episode heavily suggest that the cast is going their separate ways for the foreseeable future, meaning there will not be a reunion episode. This won’t be the first time a Below Deck show hasn’t had a reunion episode, with both season four of Below Deck Mediterranean and season one of Below Deck Down Under forgoing the tradition.

However, this doesn’t mean that it won’t ever happen. Previous Below Decks shows have had virtual reunions, meaning Bravo could opt to film the episode in the future. Until an official announcement is made, however, we won’t know.