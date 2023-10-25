Will there be a ‘Darby and Joan’ season 2?

After its release in 2022, the popular Australian murder mystery drama series Darby and Joan received a great deal of praise and affection from both critics and fans. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting an update on its renewal status.

Darby and Joan first hit the British-American video streaming service Acorn TV on Aug. 8, 2022, and ran for the whole month, concluding its final episode on Aug. 29. The eight-part series was created by Glenys Rowe and Phillip Gwynne, two revered Australian authors. The series was hailed as a breath of fresh air filled to the brim with treasured Aussie actors and actresses. It centers on the adventures of two lone strangers on a road trip: a retired Australian policeman who travels alone with his dog and a widowed English nurse. The two meet and go on an epic journey through northern Australia’s desert.

Despite not having any explicit content, the series’ high entertainment value made it a huge hit among adults. The audience was captivated by the on-screen connection between Greta Scacchi and Bryan Brown, who played Joan Kirkhope and Jack Darb, respectively. The series’ huge fan base is itching to see the two on screen together again, but is Darby and Joan season 2 even on the network’s plans?

Is Darby and Joan season 2 happening?

The murder-mystery comedy-drama aired its two-episode finale to the first season on Aug. 29, 2022, and the series has been on the waitlist for a renewal at Acorn TV ever since. Produced by CJZ, Darby and Joan was funded in part by a production investment from Screen Australia through Screen Queensland. Surprisingly enough, despite the positive reception from fans and critics, Darby and Joan season 2 still hasn’t been given the go-ahead.

However, producers definitely have various angles to pursue to move the series forward. The first season finale revealed that Joan’s husband Ian, who was said to have died in Spain, was actually murdered in Australia by an enigmatic man from Jack’s past. She also discovers Ian’s role in a drug smuggling network and his secret life for the first time in the finale.

The next season could see Joan and Jack uncovering more mysteries and exploring their feelings for each other. While Joan is now face-to-face with the truth about her husband, Jack has yet to deal with his own troubled past. If season 2 happens, fans can anticipate the return of Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi journeying across the northern territory of Australia, navigating their personal lives along the way.

So far, Darby and Joan season 2 has neither been confirmed nor canceled. Various Australian shows take years between the release of new seasons, but usually only end after the initial season. Even if the network decides to move forward with the idea, season 2 of Darby and Joan may not air until 2024 or even later.