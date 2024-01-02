If you loved Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty or Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, chances are that Netflix’s My Life with the Walter Boys — based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Ali Novak — has caught your eye as well.

For those who are unfamiliar with the series — which is currently at the top of the leaderboard on Netflix’s Global Top 10 — My Life with the Walter Boys follows the life of Jackie Howard, a teenager from New York who is forced to relocate to Colorado and live with the Walter family (consisting of her godmother and her 10 kids) when her family tragically passes away in a car accident while she is working at a fundraiser.

While settling into her new life in Silver Falls, Jackie finds herself in a love triangle with two of the Walter boys (who happen to be polar opposites) named Cole and Alex, all while handling her grief and navigating the struggles of being a teenage girl: Making friends, getting into college, excelling in school and extracurricular activities, and beyond.

Without spoiling the series, season 1 of My Life with the Walter Boys leaves viewers on the ultimate cliffhanger, ultimately forcing fans of the show to ask just one burning question: Will there be a My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?

Will there be a season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys?

Fans of the show can just sit back and relax, because after just 10 days on Netflix, My Life with the Walter Boys was renewed for a second season. The cast and crew (as well as viewers) seriously cannot contain their excitement!

In a statement announcing the renewal of the show, creator and showrunner Melanie Halsall exclaimed, “I am beyond thrilled that My Life With the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season! We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show and can’t wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters.”

Executive producer Ed Glauser added, “The saying ‘It takes a village’ couldn’t be more true as it pertains to the success of My Life With the Walter Boys. From Ali Novak’s original novel, brilliantly adapted by Melanie Halsall, to our wonderful cast who brought her characters to life, and Netflix’s steadfast commitment, we’re thrilled to continue Jackie’s journey with season two.”

While we anxiously await season 2, to relive the greatest moments between Jackie, Cole, Alex, and the rest of the Walter boys, fans of My Life with the Walter Boys can stream season 1 of the series on Netflix now — season 2 is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!