Will there be a ‘Not Dead Yet’ season 3?

Starring Hollywood veteran Gina Rodriguez as its lead, Not Dead Yet ended its second season in April 2024 on quite a cliffhanger. But is the show getting a Season 3 to solve its untied knots?

In Not Dead Yet, Rodriguez plays Nell, a veteran journalist who has to move back from London to Los Angeles after her marriage plans fall apart. In addition to dealing with her life’s emotional wreckage, Nell must face the bitter downgrade to her career. That’s because, in her new job, she’s assigned to write obituaries, the least exciting task she can think of.

The twist of Not Dead Yet is that Nell begins to be visited by the ghosts of the people she must write about. These supernatural encounters allow Nell to get further appreciation for each single life, changing her perspective on obituary writing. These ghosts also help Nell with her issues, offering advice and whispering in her ear when she needs it the most.

So, did it get a third season

Is there more coming?

On May 10, 2024, ABC announced it would not renew Not Dead Yet for a third season. That’s not exactly a surprise, given that the series struggled to find a public. Both series seasons were met with mixed reviews by critics, who praised Rodriguez’s performance but underlined Not Dead Yet offered little more. The audience seems to agree, as the ratings for Season 2 dropped, making it the least-viewed comedy show on ABC’s current programming.

The specter of cancellation was already haunting the show after its first season for the same reasons. That’s why ABC brought the show back for Season 2 with fewer episodes — 10 instead of 13. Streamlining the season was not enough to engage viewers, which has cemented Not Dead Yet’s fate.

The most distressing aspect of the cancellation is how Season 2 ends with Duncan (Brad Garrett) returning from his near-death experience with a vague recollection of his supernatural encounter with Nell. That’s quite a hook to explore in further episodes, as Nell’s secret becoming public could lead the story to new and exciting directions.

While it’s a shame that Not Dead Yet didn’t have the time to find a way to make its unique concept work, ABC’s decision is understandable. Viewership ratings ultimately determine the profits of a cable company. So, if a show struggles after two seasons, it’s time to pull the plug and focus on different programming. at least we can be confident that wherever Rodriguez pops up next, she will continue to do a fantastic job.

