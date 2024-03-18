Will there be a ‘One Of Us Is Lying’ season 3?

The Peacock series took teenagers all across the country by storm, but what does the future hold?

After a successful two seasons of Peacock’s One Of Us Is Lying — based on the novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus — fans of the teenage drama series have been anxiously awaiting season 3. We simply cannot be left on a cliffhanger forever!

For those who are unfamiliar with One Of Us Is Lying, the teenage drama series follows five students at Bayview High – Simon (Mark McKenna), Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), and Nate (Cooper van Grootel) – after they are given detention. “Simon, known for starting an online gossip group with his friend Janae (Jess McLeod) to snitch on his classmates, suffers a sudden and fatal allergic reaction. Each of the four students had a motive to kill Simon, and after it is determined his death was not an accident, an investigation is started,” resulting a nail-biter of a show that is sure to send chills down your spine.

With season 2 dropping on the streaming service on October 20, 2022 — revealing more and more secrets about Simon and his mysterious murder — the season ends with a mysterious blood-spattered crime scene on graduation day at Bayview High, with the necklace Nate had given to Bronwyn broken and labeled as evidence, implying that something bad has happened to the gang.

Being left on a cliffhanger for nearly a year and a half, will there ever be a third season of One Of Us Is Lying? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

The future of One of Us Is Lying

In January 2023 — coming just three months after the release of One Of Us Is Lying season 2 — the show was cancelled once and for all.

According to Deadline, executives at Peacock were happy with One Of Us Is Lying creatively, “but they just didn’t find the requisite audience to justify further seasons.” Naturally, fans of the teenage drama series were devastates to hear that the show is coming to a close regardless, taking to Reddit to express their dissatisfaction:

“I AM SO PISSED I CANT EVEN BEGIN TO RANT” “I just found out and I’m so upset. It’s crazy how shows like Riverdale get renewed with so many seasons.” “I’m hurt as well. I finally finished the show in 2 days on Peacock. I enjoyed this show. SUCKS so damn bad.” “They left us in suspense. Why was Jake in rehab? How did Fiona die? Who was killed in the last scene. It sucks.”

Nonetheless, seasons 1 and 2 of One Of Us Is Lying are still available to stream via Peacock, but beware — you will likely be left on a cliffhanger for eternity…