Will there be a season 3 of ‘And Just Like That?’

A bright and convoluted New York, full of divorcees, love reminiscences, and plenty of dramatic flairs, transitioned from Sex and the City all the way to 2021’s And Just Like That. Miranda, Samantha, and Carrie brought all their shenanigans and romantic escapades with them, much to the delight of the array of fans who were just as enthralled with the sequel as they were with the original series. After all, the original show marked an entire generation of millennials seeking to live a life as full as Carrie’s.

Despite the unparalleled popularity of the prequel, the success of And Just Like That remained a mystery for a long time. It had been over 23 years since the show’s premiere, and it is safe to say that during that time, television’s audience has undeniably shifted. Millennials turned 40, Zoomers have created an entirely new entertainment landscape, and Generation X has pursued different avenues altogether. Entertainment has changed, and yet, the question remains: How much longer can And Just Like That persevere?

Is And Just Like That renewed for season 3?

Photo credit: And Just Like That/HBO Max

Good news comes to those who wait, and that’s exactly what you did, because And Just Like That has just been renewed for a third season. In fact, the renewal news arrived just before the season 2 finale graced our screens, creating a bittersweet yet exciting moment for fans who bid adieu to the show – at least until the new season begins. Sadly, these days, even good news comes with a caveat, and the sequel might not grace our screens in the immediate future.

Although And Just Like That is confirmed to be heading into its third season, the ongoing SAG and WGA strikes mean that we might not be treated to more of our beloved dramatic trio until 2024 – at the earliest. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that all of Hollywood is currently halting its activities in light of the strikes, as neither writers nor actors are allowed to partake in any promotional activities of their shows nor participate in the filming or writing processes.

For now, we just have to live our lives knowing that Samantha, Carrie, and Miranda are definitely coming back, all while understanding that it will not be anytime soon. Perhaps a five-year time skip could be in the plans for the upcoming season, perfectly timed for Carrie to finally rekindle her love with her ex-fiancé, Aidan Shaw.

In the meantime, the previous two seasons are available to watch on MAX.