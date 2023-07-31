Will there be a season 4 of ‘The Righteous Gemstones?’

The third season of HBO’s dark comedy The Righteous Gemstones came to a close on July 30, and already viewers are craving more. Contrary to some other series, which get worse the longer they go on, Danny McBride’s show only seems to get better, so it’s easy to understand why audiences gravitate toward it.

Eli Gemstone’s attempts to prepare his children, Jesse (McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) to take over the family’s megachurch make for an incredibly good watch, and the story seems far from over yet. Of course, having a story to tell doesn’t always guarantee that networks will let you tell it fully, so fans are always nervous that their favorite shows will get axed before their time. Will this be the case with The Righteous Gemstones, though?

Will The Righteous Gemstones get a season 4?

Image via Rough House Pictures / HBO Entertainment

Comedy enthusiasts can rest easy knowing that The Righteous Gemstones has already been green-lit for a fourth season. In fact, HBO announced the renewal on July 27, days before season three finished airing. Considering the show’s success and loyal audience, this doesn’t come as a big surprise, but it’s surely nice to have an official confirmation so early in the game.

While this is good news to fans of the show, we have to address the elephant in the room — the writers’ and actors’ strikes taking over the U.S. film and TV industry. Without writers to pen the new season, or actors to give life to the characters, it’s best not to expect new episodes anytime soon. Until the situation is resolved, the continuation of the Gemstone family’s story will have to wait.

For now, fans can rewatch the first three seasons of The Righteous Gemstones on Max.