Category:
TV

Will there be ‘After The Flood’ Season 2?

Is this British crime drama coming back?
Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 04:06 am

After the Flood flew underneath our crime drama radar in early 2024. However, it ended with several dangling story threads and fans are wondering whether the second season is in the works.

After The Flood’s premise is simple: after an English town survives being flooded, a man is found dead in an underground car park. Joanna Marshall, portrayed by Sophie Rundle, is the police commissioner tasked with unveiling the mystery of his death.

Crime shows tend to finish with cliffhangers, and the case was no different with After the Flood. ITV’s production has almost every episode end with one, including the first season’s finale. Without getting into major spoilers, it intensified the fans’ appetite for the second season.

Is After The Flood receiving a season two?

Usually, when a season ends with a cliffhanger, it’s all but confirmed that the second season is in the works. This seems to be the case this time around with After the Flood. While the British series hasn’t been green-lit yet, fans are hopeful it’s just a matter of time.

The show has been met with mixed reactions so far. It seems most critics enjoyed it, as the series sits at 64% on the Tomatometer at the time of writing, but it’s doing substantially worse among average viewers on 28%. However, its Audience Score has fewer than 50 ratings, so it may just be underappreciated.

Either way, it remains to be seen whether ITV resumes After the Flood. However, after a promising start and a massive cliffhanger by the end of the first season, we keep our fingers crossed.

Mateusz Miter
Ever since he was a kid, Mateusz Miter adored movies, video games, and telling stories. Now as a Staff Writer at Dot Esports and Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered, he gets to do it all. In 2023, he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and social communication at University of Wroclaw. In his free time, he can be found in cinema, enjoying games, watching soccer, or trying his luck in a new sport. When asked, he'd instantly point to Fallout: New Vegas as his favorite game ever, with Lord of the Rings and Zodiac taking that spot in terms of films.