Will there be an ‘NCIS: Sydney’ season 2?

There are several guarantees in life: we have to pay our bills, we know eating vegetables is good for us, and we always anticipate a new spinoff of NCIS. The overwhelmingly popular franchise has several locations now, including NCIS: Sydney.

Season 1 of the Australia-set series premiered in November 2023 and stars Todd Lasance as Sergeant Jim (JD) Dempsey and Olivia Swann as Special Agent Mackey. While season 1 only had eight episodes, they were thrilling enough to make us wonder if NCIS: Sydney was renewed for a second season.

Is there going to be a season 2 of NCIS: Sydney?

In March 2024, NCIS: Sydney was renewed for a season 2 by Paramount+ Australia and CBS, according to Variety. Since this was the first time that a show in the NCIS universe took place in an international setting, this was exciting news.

While not every NCIS spin-off has survived (NCIS: Hawai’i’s cancelation makes us nervous), NCIS: Sydney‘s season 1 got awesome ratings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 5.64 million people watched the first episode when it aired on CBS on November 14th, 2023. Within six days, the total ratings were 9.65 thanks to people watching on Paramount+ and 1.83 million viewers tuning into a November 18th 2023 rerun.

NCIS: Sydney‘s season 2 renewal is proof that the NCIS franchise is still giving us what we want: interesting characters who are in tricky situations week after week. After an awesome NCIS: Sydney season 1 finale, we’re looking forward to what comes next. Todd Lasance told TVLine that when he auditioned for his character, he read some lines from the last episode. He said, “some of the big, heavy, emotional stuff was in my audition scene before I even got the role.” JD found himself living a parent’s worst nightmare in a shocking storyline involving a clown and his son.

It would have been cruel if NCIS: Sydney had been canceled, and we would never have seen what happened next.

