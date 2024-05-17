Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance in NCIS: Sydney
Screenshot via CBS
Category:
TV

Will there be an ‘NCIS: Sydney’ season 2?

Will we see more of Mackey and JD?
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|
Published: May 17, 2024 05:03 pm

There are several guarantees in life: we have to pay our bills, we know eating vegetables is good for us, and we always anticipate a new spinoff of NCIS. The overwhelmingly popular franchise has several locations now, including NCIS: Sydney.

Recommended Videos

Season 1 of the Australia-set series premiered in November 2023 and stars Todd Lasance as Sergeant Jim (JD) Dempsey and Olivia Swann as Special Agent Mackey. While season 1 only had eight episodes, they were thrilling enough to make us wonder if NCIS: Sydney was renewed for a second season.

Is there going to be a season 2 of NCIS: Sydney?

Screenshot via CBS

In March 2024, NCIS: Sydney was renewed for a season 2 by Paramount+ Australia and CBS, according to Variety. Since this was the first time that a show in the NCIS universe took place in an international setting, this was exciting news.

While not every NCIS spin-off has survived (NCIS: Hawai’i’s cancelation makes us nervous), NCIS: Sydney‘s season 1 got awesome ratings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 5.64 million people watched the first episode when it aired on CBS on November 14th, 2023. Within six days, the total ratings were 9.65 thanks to people watching on Paramount+ and 1.83 million viewers tuning into a November 18th 2023 rerun.

NCIS: Sydney‘s season 2 renewal is proof that the NCIS franchise is still giving us what we want: interesting characters who are in tricky situations week after week. After an awesome NCIS: Sydney season 1 finale, we’re looking forward to what comes next. Todd Lasance told TVLine that when he auditioned for his character, he read some lines from the last episode. He said, “some of the big, heavy, emotional stuff was in my audition scene before I even got the role.” JD found himself living a parent’s worst nightmare in a shocking storyline involving a clown and his son.

It would have been cruel if NCIS: Sydney had been canceled, and we would never have seen what happened next.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The ‘Goodbye Earth’ ending, explained
Goodbye Earth
Category: TV
TV
The ‘Goodbye Earth’ ending, explained
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 17, 2024
Read Article Why are so many actors leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’ Season 21’s cast shake-ups, explained
Midori Francis as Mika on Grey's Anatomy
Category: TV
TV
Why are so many actors leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’ Season 21’s cast shake-ups, explained
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 17, 2024
Read Article Does Sarah get pregnant in ‘Outer Banks’ as the rumor mill suggests?
Madelyn Cline in 'Outer Banks'
Category: TV
TV
Does Sarah get pregnant in ‘Outer Banks’ as the rumor mill suggests?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 17, 2024
Read Article Who is leaving ‘Law and Order’ in 2024?
Camryn Manheim on Law and Order
Category: TV
TV
Who is leaving ‘Law and Order’ in 2024?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 17, 2024
Read Article Why isn’t ‘The Rookie’ season 7 premiering until 2025?
Nathan Fillion as John Nolan in The Rookie
Category: TV
TV
Why isn’t ‘The Rookie’ season 7 premiering until 2025?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The ‘Goodbye Earth’ ending, explained
Goodbye Earth
Category: TV
TV
The ‘Goodbye Earth’ ending, explained
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 17, 2024
Read Article Why are so many actors leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’ Season 21’s cast shake-ups, explained
Midori Francis as Mika on Grey's Anatomy
Category: TV
TV
Why are so many actors leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’ Season 21’s cast shake-ups, explained
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 17, 2024
Read Article Does Sarah get pregnant in ‘Outer Banks’ as the rumor mill suggests?
Madelyn Cline in 'Outer Banks'
Category: TV
TV
Does Sarah get pregnant in ‘Outer Banks’ as the rumor mill suggests?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 17, 2024
Read Article Who is leaving ‘Law and Order’ in 2024?
Camryn Manheim on Law and Order
Category: TV
TV
Who is leaving ‘Law and Order’ in 2024?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 17, 2024
Read Article Why isn’t ‘The Rookie’ season 7 premiering until 2025?
Nathan Fillion as John Nolan in The Rookie
Category: TV
TV
Why isn’t ‘The Rookie’ season 7 premiering until 2025?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 17, 2024
Author
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.