Will there be ‘Grantchester’ season 10?

Season 9 of the highly acclaimed Grantchester just began airing, and fans just can’t get enough of the mysteries of the small village of Cambridgeshire. Renewal announcements for Grantchester have always been quick to come, so as season 9 kicks off, the question on everyone’s mind is if a 10th season is on the horizon.

Grantchester season 10 release news

On the release day for season 9 of Grantchester, it was announced that the show had also been renewed for season 10. The mystery drama stars Robson Green as Detective Inspector Geordie Keating, and as from season 9, will see Rishi Nair in the role of Reverend Alphy Kottaram. Nair took over the role of the vicar from Tom Brittney, who played Reverend William Davenport from seasons 4 to 8.

Susanne Simpson, an executive producer at Masterpiece shared with Deadline that Grantchester remains one of their most popular series, and the entire cast and crew “couldn’t be happier” about the new season announcement. Season 9 of Grantchester began airing on June 18, 2024, and a new episode airs every Sunday. Viewers in the United States can watch it on Masterpiece on PBS while UK watchers can catch episodes on ITV1 and ITVX.

Grantchester season 10 cast and release window

Alongside Green and Nair, other cast members that will be returning to Grantchester in season 10 include:

Al Weaver as Leonard Finch

Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C

Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman

Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe

Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters

Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

Season 10 of Grantchester will begin filming in July, 2024, so there’s evidently no time to waste. Moreover, based on the filming and release timelines of past seasons, season 10 will likely be released sometime in early 2025. So it looks like D.I. Geordie Keating’s sleuthing days aren’t over yet.

