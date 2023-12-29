Will there be ‘School Spirits’ season 2?

Whether it was the spine-chilling acting of Peyton List, the good looks of Milo Manheim, the charm of Spencer MacPherson, or anything in between, America is obsessed with the series School Spirits, available to stream on both Netflix and Paramount Plus.

For those who are unfamiliar with the show that seems to be flooding our social media feeds, School Spirits stars Peyton List as Maddie Nears, a teenage girl who finds herself stuck in the afterlife after her mysterious death that nobody seems to remember – how creepy is that?

Throughout the series, Maddie embarks on a journey to discover what really happened to her, all with the help of the deceased students who are also stuck in the afterlife: Wally played by Milo Manheim, Rhonda played by Sarah Yarkin, Charley played by Nick Pugliese, and more.

Given the success of School Spirits thus far, as well as the cliffhanger of an ending that left everyone shouting at their television screens, viewers were left with just one burning question upon finishing the first season of School Spirits: Will there be a second season?

Premiering on Paramount Plus in March before securing its second streaming home on Netflix in November, School Spirits was renewed for a second season shortly after its initial release, despite the Hollywood strikes that had both writers and actors hitting the picket lines.

Based on recent social media activity from the key members of the cast, it looks like School Spirits stars like Peyton List, Milo Manheim, Spencer MacPherson, and more have been traveling or pursuing other projects as of late, leading us to assume that the second season has not started production just yet.

While List is set to film season 6 of Cobra Kai in early 2024, hopefully she can squeeze some time to film season 2 of School Spirits into her busy schedule as well. We seriously cannot wait any longer!