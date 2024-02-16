Will there be ‘Shetland’ season 9?

Crime dramas are a dime a dozen, these days, but a rare few deviate enough from the tried and true method to actually stand out. Shows like Shetland, a Scottish series based around author Ann Cleeves’ gripping novels. The show’s already earned an impressive eight seasons so far, as viewers tag along with the engaging DI Jimmy Perez as he strives to tackle an unending lineup of baffling cases. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Shetland archipelago, the series has earned almost universally high reviews from audiences and critics, all of whom heap praise utterly gorgeous setting, compelling plot lines, and departure from the near-identical framing of American additions to the genre.

More than anything, Douglas Henshall is at the core of audience praise for the series. He led Shetland through its first seven seasons. His departure ahead of season 8 could have spelled the end for Shetland, but his replacement — Ashley Jensen, who stepped in to portray DI Ruth Calder — managed to inject enough fresh vibrancy into the series to reinvigorate its audience.

Season 8 did experience a dip in audience favor, but it’s always hard to say goodbye to a treasured favorite. It never would have been easy to move on from Perez, but Jensen gave a good enough performance to prompt demands for a season 9.

Will Shetland get another season?

BBC One renewed Shetland for its eighth season a good year and a half ahead of its eventual premier date, which could spell bad news for the show’s continuation. No news has yet come down from BBC One regarding the show’s future, but it hasn’t been that long since season 8 hit our screens. Plus, the show’s popularity — while slightly lower during season 8 — has maintained for years, and the channel would be crazy to cancel such a closely-followed property.

Previous seasons of Shetland have gotten renewals at various times throughout the year, but they often wait at least a few months past a season’s airing. Season 8 only concluded in December, which likely leaves fans with a bit of a wait ahead of any renewal news. We should know by summer is Shetland is set to return, but until then we’ll just have to cross our fingers, binge the previous seasons, and hope for the best.