Will there ever be hope for ‘The Mick’ season 3?

Despite her job security for the past 2 decades, Kaitlin Olson somehow had time to devote to another series. The It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star also fronted a Fox comedy called, The Mick.

Premiering in 2017, the series followed Mickey (Olson), who doesn’t seem so far off from her It’s Sunny character, though perhaps with only a few more morals. Mickey doesn’t want to be tied down by anyone or anything but finds herself tasked with raising her spoiled niece and nephews in the affluent area of Greenwich, CT. Despite an audience of passionate fans, Fox did what Fox typically does and canceled the series after 2 seasons.

The only silver lining of this unfortunate turn of events was that The Mick eventually found a second life on Netflix. The streaming platform obtained licensing rights to the series in 2023, streaming all 37 episodes. But does this mean that The Mick will get the third season that fans have been hoping for? Sadly this is unlikely. Olson has significant star power in the comedy scene, to be sure, but Netflix isn’t exactly known for saving television series.

Since then, the series has bounced around, eventually landing at Hulu for the time being. Olson may be content with her ongoing life as Sweet Dee in the land of FX, but that doesn’t lessen the sting of only having 2 seasons of content for the underrated series. For now, fans will have to make do with the episodes they have.

