‘Will Trent’ season 2 episode 4 release date, confirmed

In a mildly surprising turn of events ABC’s Will Trent did not air according to its regular schedule for two whole weeks.

Although the show still holds the regular timeslot of 9:00pm ET, the new episode, originally slated for a March 12 release, was delayed. Will Trent season 2 episode 4 won’t be returning until today, Tuesday, March 26. As you’d expect, Hulu subscribers will be able to catch the episode for streaming a day after. During this hiatus, ABC occupied Will Trent‘s vacant slot for the two-week period. For the first week, the network showed reruns of the first episode of season 2, titled “Me Llamo Will Trent.” Moreover, it gave audiences some time to catch up on the Will Trent books if they chose to.

Season 2 episode 4’s plot

Ahead of the two week wait, ABC already uploaded a preview for Will Trent season 2 episode 4 titled; “It’s Easier to Handcuff a Human.” As regards what to expect, the upcoming episode’s synopsis reads: “Will and Faith investigate a small town haunted by the “Boo Hag”; a suspect is quickly assumed but connections to the past unveil unexpected surprises; Ormewood investigates a TV star’s murder; Amanda senses impending danger.” Reality star and lawyer Phaedra Parks is also set to guest star in the episode.

Season 2 episode 3’s recap

Where did we last leave the troublemaking agent of justice? After a two-part season premiere, ABC’s Will Trent returned to its regular procedural case-of-the-week structure in the third episode of season 2, titled “You Don’t Have to Understand.” The episode began with a woman, who is later revealed to be named Isabella, getting attacked in an abandoned building. Meanwhile, Angie triumphed in her physical test and was cleared for work. Trent, on the other hand, continued to flounder at work due to his feelings about Cricket’s death.

As the investigation progressed, Trent and his team uncovered layers of deception and betrayal within Isabella’s community, including startling revelations about a councilman and a pastor harboring a dark past. Somehow, they eventually found Isabella, alive and in hiding, but they had to make sure she and her baby were safe from the man who wanted to kill her.

The emotional heart of this episode undoubtedly came from Will Trent reconciling the parent-child relationship he’ll never know, as he was suddenly tasked with helping Isabella deliver her baby. He was also forced to face some of his demons, as well as religious hangups. Meanwhile, Ormewood and Angie had to tackle a case involving a suspicious death at a wellness center, delving into family dynamics and hidden resentments.

About the Will Trent delay

The prevailing theory about the cause of the two-week delay was that ABC wanted to have many episodes ready to air ahead of April and May without interruption. The delay also gave the cast and crew enough time to prepare the episodes. After all, it’s now common knowledge that ABC and other networks are struggling to stick to their regular schedules this year, due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of 2023.

Many shows only have 10 to 13 episodes this year, and although ABC hasn’t stated how many episodes Will Trent season 2 will have, it’s probably going to fall within these numbers as well.