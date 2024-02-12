‘Will Trent’ season 2 release date, trailer, and more

On April 12, 2023, ABC announced that Betty, the superstar Chihuahua, and her Special Agent owner would be returning for an all-new season of Will Trent.

Recommended Videos

The police procedural crime drama TV series, adapted from Author Karin Slaughter’s Will Trent 12-book series stars Ramón Rodriguez in the titular role. The first season turned out to be a critical darling, earning an impressive 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. With a second season underway, here’s all you need to know!

The cast

The lineup for Will Trent season 2 is locked in, with familiar faces from the first season set to reprise their roles. Ramón Rodríguez returns as Will Trent, while Erika Christensen continues as Angie, Trent’s colleague and occasional romantic interest. Iantha Richardson also resumes her role as the ever-so-serious Faith Mitchell.

However, there will also be some newer faces joining the cast. Susan Kelechi Watson is set to portray the bomb expert Cricket, who should stir up some intrigue for Trent. Additionally, Clark Gregg will appear in the role of Arthur Highsmith, an accountant entangled in a dilemma who attempts to flee town and is soon apprehended.

Will Trent’s release window

The full-length trailer for Will Trent season 2 was posted on ABC’s YouTube page on Feb. 1, along with news of a confirmed premiere date. The show continues on Tuesday, Feb. 20. As with season 1, episodes will also be made available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

Season 2’s plot

In the gripping finale of Will Trent season 1, Trent uncovered shocking truths about his origins, potentially setting the stage for a compelling storyline in season 2. From the very start, viewers had gotten to learn about Will’s dark past— how he was abandoned as a baby and endured a harsh upbringing in the foster care system. However, his journey to uncover his roots takes an unexpected turn, hinting at a possible reunion with his birth father in the upcoming season.

Thanks to the trailer, a few questions have been answered, particularly whether or not Angie survived her ordeal with James. This doesn’t mean all is well, as she is likely to have a challenging recovery before she’s back in crime-fighting Agent Polanski shape. Nonetheless, true to its procedural nature, the trailer does not follow this singular plot feature. Each episode is going to come with its own mysteries, leaving audiences eager to dive into the unfolding drama.