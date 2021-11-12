During Friday’s Disney Plus Day announcement bonanza, the streamer announced several reboots and revivals, including a brand new series based on the 1988 dark fantasy drama film Willow. But in lieu of a trailer, Disney Plus instead released a three-minute-long featurette with Warwick Davis, the star of the original film, to introduce the young new cast (who admittedly hadn’t been born at the time Willow was released) and deliver some good-natured ribbing.

In addition to Davis, the series will star newcomers Dempsey Bryk, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha Patel, Ruby Cruz, and Erin Kellyman—the latter of whom previously starred alongside Davis in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Forget what you know, or think you know, and meet the young(er) cast of Willow. The Original Series is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/iUW7WpLd59 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Willow told the story of the titular character Willow Ufgood, a reluctant farmer who becomes charged with protecting a baby from an evil queen and sorceress who seeks to kill the child to prevent the fulfillment of a prophecy that would bring about her downfall. The film also starred a young Val Kilmer as Madmartigan, a mercenary swordsman who helps Willow on his quest.

Could one of the new cast members be the foretold child from the movie? It certainly seems to be a possibility. We’ll find out when the Willow original series comes to Disney Plus in 2022.