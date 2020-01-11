Major Supergirl Character Returning In Upcoming Episode

A fan favorite character not seen for a while is returning to Supergirl this very month. Jeremy Jordan said goodbye to his regular role in the Girl of Steel’s show back at the end of season 3, but it was always said that he would reprise Winn Schott at some point later down the line. Well, that time has finally come, as revealed by this synopsis for an episode arriving in a couple of weeks’ time.

While Melissa Benoist returns as Kara Danvers in the final two instalments of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” next Tuesday, Supergirl season 5 concludes its winter break a few days later on January 19th with midseason premiere “The Bottle Episode.” The following Sunday marks Jordan’s big comeback in the suitably titled “Back from the Future,” and this brief synopsis tells us that Winn’s arrival comes just in time to help Supergirl foil a copycat of his father, the Toyman.

JEREMY JORDAN RETURNS; DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to thwart a Toyman copycat, Winn Schott (guest star Jeremy Jordan) returns from the future. David Harewood directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (#511). Original airdate 1/26/2020.

Winn left the 21st century to travel to the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes in the season 3 finale, with Jesse Rath’s Brainiac-5 effectively taking his place as Team Supergirl’s resident tech genius. He was originally intended to feature in season 4, but Jordan’s schedule wouldn’t allow for it. At least he’ll be dropping by for a minimum of two episodes of season 5, though, as the story continues in “Back from the Future – Part 2” the next week.

Of course, we still don’t know exactly how Supergirl will be affected by the “Crisis” crossover. The first episode saw the destruction of Earth-38, but we have no idea if that’s permanent or not considering, as things currently stand at the end of Part 3, the entirety of the multiverse is also gone. The remaining heroes will have to reboot reality in the final episodes, then, but will Kara’s world return, or will the show be set on Earth-1 from now on? We’ll find out soon enough.