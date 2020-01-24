Winn’s Got A Super Suit In New Supergirl Season 5 Photos

If you’re a supporting player in the Arrowverse and you stick around long enough, you’re probably going to get yourself a superhero suit at some point. Jeremy Jordan hasn’t even been around for a couple of seasons, but he’s making a welcome comeback this week on Supergirl and – what do you know? – he’s got himself a superhero suit. This revelation comes thanks to these new promo images for episode 5×11 “Back From the Future: Part 1.”

As teased in last week’s episode, the latest ne’er-do-well causing havoc in National City is none other than an evil doppelganger of Winn Schott from another Earth, who has taken up his father’s mantle of the Toyman. So, who better to stop this villain than the original Winn? Jordan was last seen as the character in the season 3 finale, when Winn elected to travel to the 31st century with the Legion of Super-Heroes. Now he’s back and it seems he’s become a part of the Legion himself.

You can get a feel for what’s in store in the episode via the pics below:

As you can see, Brainy will be spending a lot of time in the uncomfortable company of Lex and Lena Luthor this week. As established in “The Bottle Episode,” he’s making a wary alliance with the pair in order to combat Leviathan. Remember, in this new Earth-Prime, the Luthor family are viewed as beloved philanthropists and own the DEO. Only Kara Danvers and her friends know the truth about their wicked ways.

The good news is that Winn will return for at least two episodes as “Back From the Future” will be a two-part storyline. That should help make up for the fact that Jordan was originally supposed to drop by in season 4, but scheduling conflicts got in the way. But what superhero identity has he taken on since we last saw him? We’ll find out when Supergirl season 5 continues this Sunday, January 26th.