‘Like a medieval torture device’: Nick Cannon’s ‘Wish List Games’ gives away over $2 million worth of odd prizes and Black Friday deals

Nick Cannon’s new game show, Wish List Games, will blow the cover off $2 million of Black Friday deals, and to say some of them are interesting would be an understatement.

The show is dropping just before Black Friday, which will surely give Amazon a boost in sales. It may also give you a few ideas of things you didn’t think to wish for but may inevitably decide you need.

During each episode of the holiday game show, three contestants will be hand-picked from the audience to compete in random games and challenges.

Contestants will have a chance to win their entire Amazon Wish List, up to $25,000. We’re sure you can only imagine some crazy things sitting on some people’s wish lists.

WATCH: Wish List Games (free trial) Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game show. HOW TO WATCH: Wish List Games Where to stream: Prime Video

Premiere: Nov. 20, 2024 Wish List Games premieres on Prime Video on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Viewers can stream the show for free during a trial subscription. The show will feature five half-hour episodes.

In addition to the five episodes, the show will also feature a shoppable version on the Amazon Live FAST Channel the same day. While watching the shoppable version, viewers at home can hit the search bar in their Amazon app and type “Shop the Show” along with the contestants playing the game. New episodes of the shoppable version will drop on Wednesdays at 7pm EST.

Wishes revealed

During the official trailer for the show, a contestant named Mario’s Amazon Wish List was revealed, which included everything from a dining room table and outdoor turf to a wrestling mat and display case.

“I got three amazing boys at home. I’m a single dad,” Mario told Mariah Carey’s ex, Cannon, who’s the host and executive producer of the show.

Another unnamed male contestant, shown in the trailer, had a “pilates reformer” on his Amazon Wish List, which surprised Cannon and made him want to know more about it.

“So it’s like a medieval torture device,” the male contestant explained to Cannon.

A quick search on Amazon revealed that the price of pilates reformers varies widely. We found one for $265, and another, which appeared to be larger, for over $1,000. While we’re no pilates expert, the device looked …err, interesting, to say the least.

Another contestant on the show, Keshia’s, wish list was revealed, including a tiny house, jukebox, and kitchen sink. We can’t help but wonder if there will be room for the jukebox inside the tiny house if both wishes come true. Talk about eclectic?

Arthur’s wish list included a vending machine, tent, VR headset, and a ring.

If you’re wondering what type of ring the man had sitting in his Amazon dream list, it was the kind that you would use to propose with.

Shortly after Arthur told Cannon that he wanted the ring to propose to his girlfriend, he could be seen on bended knee on stage proposing to her.

Cast of Wish List Games

Here is the Wish List Games cast list, excluding the contestants.

Nick Cannon: Host and executive producer

Alycia Rossiter: Showrunner and executive producer

Sean Kelly, Steve Hughes, Jessie Binkow, and Susan Janis-Mashayekhi are co-executive producers of the series

