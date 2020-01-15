The Witcher Crew Teases New Season 2 Location

Pre-production for season 2 of Netflix’s hit show The Witcher is full steam ahead, it seems.

With a sizable wait ahead until Henry Cavill returns to play seasoned monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, film and production crews are currently in the process of scouting potential locations for shooting, one of which appears to have been revealed now. Best known for his work on Marvel’s Jessica Jones and Daredevil, director Stephen Surjik recently updated his followers on Instagram with the message “On the run with The Witcher scout crew, exploring remote settings” as well as an accompanying image.

According to Witcher fan site Redanian Intelligence, the new stills were taken while Surjik and the team were visiting Scotland, with locations such as Talisker beach, The Old man of Storr and the Fairy Pools waterfall on the Isle of Skye just some of the places visited. It’s worth noting, of course, that at this early stage there’s no guarantee that the crew’s trip has resulted in any usable filming locations, though that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating what coastal environments such as these could be used for.

One popular theory is the Isles of Skellige. Described as an archipelago in Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, the island cluster is a member of the Northern Kingdoms and would, therefore, have plenty of reason to be present in season 2 as an enemy of the Nilfgaardian Empire. Given that the sovereign nation plays an important role in Geralt’s journey as well as the series’ wider narrative, we wouldn’t be surprised if he, as well as Yennefer and Ciri, partake in an ocean voyage at some point during the next run.

Have an alternative theory? Let us know where you think The Witcher is headed when it returns next year in the comments below!