The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Tease An Important Location

A location integral to the overarching plot of The Witcher appears to have been all but confirmed for the second season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation.

Originally land occupied by the elves prior to the rapid spread of humans, Oxenfurt is described as a primarily academic settlement situated southeast of the sprawling Novigrad. Unlike the latter, Oxenfurt is not a free city and falls under the rule of Redania. It also just so happens to be the site of where Geralt first meets several important characters, including one Sigismund Dijkstra. That name belongs to the head of Redanian secret service and the White Wolf’s sometimes ally – when it suits him. The pair are often presented as having a mutual understanding of each other’s talents though certainly don’t consider the other to be anything beyond a situational colleague.

We’ve known for some time, of course, that Dijkstra will debut in season 2 and, what’s more, it would seem as if Oxenfurt itself is currently in the process of being built. Or, at least, a set meant to mimic its appearance. You can check out the photos that depict it – taken at Arborfield Studios – over at Redanian Intelligence.

While it’s equally likely that what we’re looking at is intended to be nothing more than a generic hamlet or village, it’s worth noting that several structures seem similar to that of the Oxenfurt seen in CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and it would make sense for the show’s crew to draw inspiration from there. Andrzej Sapkowski’s original books can only do so well in textually describing how The Continent’s many establishments look, after all.

As for when fans can expect to see the finished product, Netflix has yet to set a date. Production, however, is said to be in its final stages, with filming due to wrap shortly. That being the case, it shouldn’t be too long before we hear more, so stay tuned.