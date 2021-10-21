Working Title For MCU Series Armor Wars Reportedly Revealed

Fans have become so invested in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that any time a new LLC is registered by the studio, folks will instantly start doing some intense and exhaustive research to try and discover what the project is, or whether the company name is secretly offering up any plot details.

Mining the internet for LLC registrations did give us confirmation that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had officially entered production, but the chatter that WandaVision Peter Cameron was developing something related to Ghost Rider turned out to be wide of the mark.

Don Cheadle confirmed that Disney Plus series Armor Wars is still in the process of being written, with Rhodey’s solo show set to begin shooting next year. The Cosmic Circus has uncovered its working title, but your guess is as good as ours about what it means if it even means anything at all.

Apparently, Armor Wars will be filming under the title of Rigatoni, which is about as vague as it gets. Does Rhodey have a soft spot for pasta? Is War Machine going to touch down in Italy? Or is Marvel just picking a random word to see if anybody comes up with some wild theory about how it all ties to Stark Industries technology falling into the wrong hands, forcing his best friend to try and reclaim it?