As part of the big announcement rollout for Disney Plus Day, the streaming service announced an upcoming animated series titled X-Men ’97, which will ostensibly pick up where X-Men: The Animated Series left off in the ’90s. The original series, which aired from 1992 to 1997 on the Fox Kids Network, ran for a total of five seasons before it was canceled after the episode “Graduation Day” aired on September 20, 1997.

Although details are still thin, Disney Plus announced the news in a multi-part #DisneyPlusDay Twitter thread on Friday morning. “We’ve missed you, too. See you in 2023 with all-new episodes,” the streamer tweeted.

The news should certainly come as a pleasant surprise to fans, as the original X-Men animated series had a cult following. It was also the longest-running Marvel Comics animated series, with a total of 76 episodes, until the record was beaten by Ultimate Spider-Man, which aired its 77th episode on Oct. 17, 2015.

It’s currently unclear whether the original voice cast will be returning, or if Disney will pivot to a star-studded cast—similar to its DuckTales Disney XD reboot in 2017 and newly-announced Rescue Rangers original movie starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg.

The original X-Men: The Animated Series is currently available on Disney Plus, with X-Men ’97 coming in 2023.