‘X-Men ’97’ release window confirmed, first-look images unveiled

One of the more unjustly overlooked upcoming Marvel series is X-Men ’97, the revival of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series. While those who grew up with the classic 1990s show have been long hyped, more general MCU fans might not have been giving this particular Marvel Studios project much thought. But hopefully that will change now that a ton of new info about it has been unveiled at Comic-Con, teasing an unmissable watch for all wannabe mutants out there.

First of all, Marvel Studios confirmed at the studio’s animation-focused panel at San Diego Comic-Con today that X-Men ’97 is headed for Disney Plus sometime in fall 2023. Alongside this news, we got our first look at the faithfully recreated characters from the OG series, not to mention the announcement of some new faces from the pages of X-Men comics who will be incorporated into the X97 universe.

As you can see via the images above, beloved heroes and villains such as Mister Sinister, Emma Frost, Sebastian Shaw, Sunspot, Bishop, Nightcrawler, and Cable will all be making appearances. The biggest surprise, however, has to be the announcement that X-Men ’97 will see the team get a new leader… and it’s their old enemy, Magneto himself.

Most of the OG cast will be returning to their roles for this revival, including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, and Chris Potter as Gambit. Alyson Court, who previously voiced Jubilee, will now voice a different role in order to make way for an Asian-American actress. Other newcomers include Ray Wise, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Holly Chou, and Jeff Bennett.

On top of the release window and character confirmations, a second season of X-Men ’97 has also been officially promised to follow the first batch of episodes, once they eventually arrive on Disney Plus in the third quarter of 2023.