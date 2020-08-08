X-Men: The Animated Series Producer Confirms Disney Plus Revival Talks

Superhero cartoons don’t get much more iconic that X-Men: The Animated Series. Running for 76 episodes between 1992-1997, the show is the best screen adaptation of the mutant squad for many fans, and in recent years its internet fame has grown thanks to 90s nostalgia and the spawning of many a meme. But could Disney capitalize on all this and create a continuation of the show all these years later? It certainly doesn’t sound out of the question.

Series producer and director Larry Houston revealed during a virtual Wizard World panel that the creators have “had talks” with the studio about getting a revival going on Disney Plus. Houston revealed, however, that the project isn’t exactly moving forward at this time and the ball remains in Disney’s court.

“We’ve had talks, but that’s about it,” Houston said. “We’ve made conversation and it’s up to them to make the decision, but we’ve let them know that we’re all available for whatever they want to do in the future.”

Voice actors Cal Dodd (Wolverine), George Buza (Beast) and Chris Britton (Mr. Sinister), who also took part in the panel, all revealed that they would definitely return if a revival got going. Additionally, apart from the high quality of the original show, Dodd pointed out that it would be a great investment for Disney as it “would cost them absolutely nothing” to make.

Houston and his team have repeatedly stated in recent years that they’re trying to get a continuation off the ground, which would pick up where the old series left off and retain the same tone, aesthetic and animation style. Clearly, though, Disney has yet to take the bait. At least all five seasons of the series are up on D+, and if enough fans stream it, maybe that’ll make them sit up and pay attention to how much interest there’d be in a revival?

Tell us, though, would you like to see a sequel show to X-Men: The Animated Series?