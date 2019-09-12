X-Men, Spider-Man And Other ’90s Animated Series To Stream On Disney Plus

If anything, the 1990s played host to a veritable revolution when it came to superhero animation. Though this was something that’d been around since the 1940s, productions had previously been handcuffed by network Standards and Practices like you wouldn’t believe. But then the game-changer that was Batman: The Animated Series arrived and the rest was history.

Soon afterward, Marvel properties began receiving similar treatment. If any of them were to be named as being most fondly remembered, that’d have to be X-Men: The Animated Series. After all, the character designs mirrored that of the source material’s very accurately, as did its adaptations of key comic book storylines.

With the Disney Plus streaming service set to launch soon enough, speculation regarding X-Men: The Animated Series being included is mounting. According to The DisInsider, residents of The Netherlands have been granted a free trial – and both X-Men and Spider-Man are part of the package.

Per their report, GJ Kooijman has confirmed that “X-Men: The Animated Series, Spider-Man, and more are featured.” We’re not sure what the “more” in that sentence entails, though it may be fair to assume some of those could be Iron Man, Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, Silver Surfer or even Spider-Man: Unlimited.

If this carries over to the platform that’ll be made available to the public at large, then True Believers everywhere will be dancing in the streets. After that, then maybe other Marvel animated classics from the decade to follow such as X-Men: Evolution (intro found at the top) and The Spectacular Spider-Man will among the next to join the party. Both of those were immensely popular as well, and Disney would be remiss to forget them.