‘Y: The Last Man’ Has Been Cancelled By FX

Based on the comic book series of the same name, Y: The Last Man had its premiere on FX on Hulu on September 13th. While the season finale doesn’t air until November, Y: The Last Man has already been cancelled by the network. News broke Sunday after showrunner, Eliza Clark, shared her thoughts on the cancellation via a Twitter post.

Clark shares her sentiments that the show will be able to finish its story on another network. “I have never in my life been more committed to a story, there is so much more left to tell.” writes Clark in her statement.

My statement on Y: THE LAST MAN and Season 2. pic.twitter.com/rFtb6pXu5i — Eliza Clark (@TheElizaClark) October 17, 2021

Y: The Last Man follows a world in which, after a pandemic of sorts, every mammal with the Y chromosome has died except for one man and his pet monkey. In this world, it’s almost only women who lead and try to carry on the planet in some sort of normalcy and maybe even turn it into something better. The show starred names such as Ben Schnetzer, Diane Lane, Amber Tamblyn, Olivia Thirlby, and Elliot Fletcher among others.

It was a mainly female cast and crew, which you don’t see much in Hollywood. As Clark says, it was a collaborative effort and an amazing one at that seeing as every episode of Season One was directed by a woman. Not only that, but the show’s executive producers include primarily women as well; Clark, Nina Jacobson, Melina Matsoukas, and Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda.

