Image via Paramount
TV
Everything you need to know about Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 including premiere date, cast changes, total episodes and more

It’s coming back.
Jackie Longo
Published: Nov 6, 2024 03:01 pm

Kevin Costner and the Dutton family are back.

After taking a one-year hiatus, the second part of Yellowstone Season 5 will premiere on Sun. November 10.

Photo via Paramount

The series follows family patriarch John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, and his family, who run the largest cattle ranch in the U.S. The family faces constant drama from their bordering neighbors on an Indian reservation and outside corporate forces who are itching to take their valuable land.

Cole Hauser, who plays Costner’s right-hand man, Rip Wheeler, on the drama series, told CBS Mornings on Monday that people can expect to see many changes in the upcoming episodes.

“It’s a different year. I think Taylor (Sheridan) wrote an unbelievable year,” he said.

Wheeler, whose character is also the husband of Costner’s daughter, Beth Dutton, said, “It’s time to grow up. So much of this year is about picking up the pieces and moving forward and there’s a big responsibility on Rip to help run the ranch and also support Beth and the family.”

WHERE TO WATCH: Yellowstone on Paramount+ (free trial)

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the second part of season 5, including airtimes and streaming information.

Where to watch Yellowstone

  • Where to stream: Paramount Plus
  • Season 5 part 2 premiere date: Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024

The Yellowstone season 5 part 2 premiere will air on Paramount Plus on Sun. Nov. 10 at 8pm ET. Viewers without cable can watch the premiere during a free trial.

Is there a trailer for Yellowstone Season 5, part 2?

Yes, Paramount Plus released a trailer for part 2 of season 5 on Oct. 22, 2024.

Does Kevin Costner return in part 2?

Still of Yellowstone Kevin Costner series
Image via Paramount Network

News started circulating in Feb. 2024 that Costner wouldn’t return for the second part of Yellowstone season 5. However, it’s unclear how they will write his character off — or if they’ll use old footage to portray his exit.

Several media outlets reported that Costner had limited availability to film the remainder of the fifth season due to his work on the four-part western movie sage, Horizon, which he spent $38 million of his own money to produce. However, Costner’s legal team has refuted these claims.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” the actor’s attorney, Marty Singer, told Puck News. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

Costner announced on Instagram on June 20 that he won’t return be coming back to the show.

“I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love,” Costner told his fans. “I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future,” he said, adding, “I’ll see you at the movies.”

Despite Costner’s announcement that he won’t be returning, he was still featured heavily in the season 5, part 2 trailer.

Will this be the last season of Yellowstone?

Season 5b of the drama series was supposed to end the show. However, there is a chance that some of the popular Yellowstone characters will continue into season 6. According to Deadline, negotiations are underway for a sixth season.

Kevin Costner
Yellowstone
