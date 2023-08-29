‘Yellowstone’ star Lainey Wilson’s dramatic weight loss, explained

Was it good old fashioned hard work, or some sort of Hollywood weight loss hack?

Lainey Wilson is a musician and an actress, best known on-screen for playing the role of a country musician named Abby on the neo-Western drama TV series, Yellowstone.

Lainey Wilson acts alongside Kevin Costner and other notable actors on this show about the Dutton family, who own the biggest ranch in Montana, know as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, or simply, The Yellowstone.

The story of Yellowstone centres on drama between family members and developers, and the show became so popular that it has so far spawned 5 spin-offs, including a prequel called 1883, and another prequel following the family during Prohibition and The Great Depression, that’s titled 1923.

Viewers first met Wilson’s character Abby on the season premiere of season 5. While she is new to acting, Wilson is an accomplished musician who won four Academy of Country Music awards for her music, including Album of the Year for “Bell Bottom Country.”

Recently, fans have noticed that Wilson has slimmed down, and some believed her slim figure was due to special weight loss gummies. But, is that the truth?

How did Lainey Wilson lose weight?

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Actually, Wilson feels strongly about warning fans that the gummies rumour is a scam. She stated that, “People will do whatever to make a dollar even if it is lies … it would be real nice if they made some gummies that made your a** tell the truth!” (via Hello!)

In fact, Lainey Wilson revealed that the real reason for her newfound slimness is due to good, old fashioned hard work. She has publicly stated that her touring schedule, and playing one and a half hour shows every night, is the true reason she lost weight.

Wilson went on to say that she did not want her fans to waste their money on a scam, or harmful products, or even losing weight, and to instead just concentrate on the music.

Wilson stated, “To be honest, me losing weight or gaining weight ain’t got anything to do with my music,” Lainey continued. “I love y’all but I don’t want you spending your money on something that ain’t real, don’t fall for it.”

Fans showed their appreciation by thanking Wilson on social media for telling them the truth about the rumours about the fictitious weight loss gummies.

Yellowstone’s fifth season will be its last, but viewers will soon be enjoying following the Dutton family through multiple spin-off series.