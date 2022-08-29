‘Yellowstone’ Stars share beautiful season 5 BTS photos

It’s almost time to saddle up and head to Montana for season five of Paramount’s Yellowstone, and we’re pulling out our best wranglers and finest flannels for the ride.

The fifth season of Yellowstone is gearing up to be the most exciting and multifaceted set of episodes fans have seen yet, and as we prepare for it to air some actors have taken to social media to share snapshots and moments of majestic beauty from the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

From the beautiful scenery to the adventurous snapshots, it’s evident that season five will be a wild ride. For fans anxious about the fifth season and all it will bring, here are some beautiful reminders that, no matter what comes next, it will all be part of the incredible story.

Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler)

Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) is John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) right-hand man, and the ranch hand we’ve loved since the first episode. He’s strong, silent, insanely handsome, and ready to battle the most formidable enemy at a second’s notice.

Wheeler’s taken on more than a role as the ranch hand; he is a Dutton through and through, even if he’s not of blood relation. The honor he lives with at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and the kindness he shows, even when he teaches hard lessons, makes him the kind of friend we’d all love to have.

Fans never get tired of Wheeler riding into a scene, and we never get tired of the sneak peeks Cole Hauser posts of the series. If you’re on team “Rip Wheeler can be my ranch hand any day,” you should keep up with Hauser’s profile.

Jennifer Landon (Teeter)

Teeter (Jennifer Landon) is a character you can’t help but love. She’s snarky, honest, tough, and soft, all wrapped together. She’s got rockin pink hair, can ride a horse with the best of them, and she’s always ready to jump into a fight. Knowing the depth of the brand she proudly wears, Teeter is willing to sacrifice whatever was necessary to keep the loyalty, family, and protection she found in Yellowstone. She’s a hardworking ranch hand and a force to be reckoned with.

Landon’s Instagram is a great place to start if you want to keep up with all things Yellowstone. The experience of working on the show is something she loves to share with fans.

Ian Bohen (Ryan)

Ian Bohen is as handsome as he is talented and a force on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch as Ryan. Charming, rugged, and with a sneaky sense of humor, Ryan is also a character who tells the story in a significant way without having to say much at all. He’s the first to answer a call, jump on a horse, and embrace the joy and danger of being part of Yellowstone.

Bohen’s Instagram is full of behind-the-scenes Yellowstone snaps, some Teen Wolf content, and of course, a selfie or two that’ll make you weak in the knees.

Lainey Wilson (Abby)

Famous country singer Lainey Wilson will bring her talent and love for all things western to season five of Yellowstone, where she will play a singer named Abby. With Walker (Ryan Bingham) also having a musical-centric character, we’re curious how these two will hit it off.

So far we’ve seen a snap of Wilson in an official Yellowstone chair. You can also see a lot of videos and content on Wilson’s Instagram that will let you know a little bit more about the singer and actress behind the character that we’re sure we’re going to be big fans of.

Ethan Lee (Ethan)

Ethan Lee plays a character named Ethan on Yellowstone, and it’s not really much of a stretch for the real-life horseman. Ethan isn’t a man of many words, but they’re always great when he speaks. He’s as tough as they come and always ready to protect the ranch, honor the Dutton name, and go to battle for any ranch hand that needs a backup. He’s kind to the animals, respects the land, and earned the infamous brand at the end of season three.

Lee’s Instagram is full of beautiful shots of Yellowstone. If you want an authentic look at the beautiful parts of the story, Lee’s social media is the place to find it.

Denim Richards (Colby Mayfield)

Denim Richards plays Colby Mayfield in Yellowstone. Colby is a soft-spoken ranch hand who puts on his hat and boots each day with anticipation for another hard day of work. He’s a breath of fresh air on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, someone who can shake off troubles and start anew with the next sunrise. Colby has also softened to another fan-favorite ranch hand, Teeter. They’ve experienced a lot of laughs together but also some heartwrenching moments.

Richards seems to enjoy the Yellowstone experience as much as his character does. If you’re looking for shots of the ranch and beautiful horses, you’ll want to keep an eye on Richards’ Instagram.

Finn Little (Carter)

Finn Little breathes life into Carter, the heartbroken boy Beth (Kelly Reilly) met as their fathers’ lives both hung in the balance. While Beth was gifted more time with hers, Carter would ultimately lose his dad. The bond they built over the emotionally charged situation was strong, but it didn’t wholly soften Beth’s heart. Carter is a lost boy who needs love, but she won’t break her walls down to give it.

Of course, she does see a lot of promise in him, and so does her beau, Rip. The pair have taken Carter under their wing, and while it’s stressful and not the picture-perfect life they expected, they’re becoming a family and creating a home together. Carter has learned the value of hard work, how intense family dinners can be, and how a ride on a horse can help you work through a lot of your problems.

As one of the series’ newest characters, Little takes in the experience with a sense of gratitude and excitement. From photos of himself to the ranch hands we know and love and the beautiful Montana scenery, keeping up with Little’s Instagram account is a real treat for fans.

Wendy Moniz (Lynelle Perry)

Moniz is a staple in Yellowstone as Governor Lynelle Perry, but things are changing significantly for the character: Perry will now be John Dutton’s most prominent supporter as he steps up to run as governor in season five.

That’s right, Perry is stepping down in her position in office but has also been upgraded to a series regular. That likely means that we’ll get more time with Dutton and Perry working together with long nights and lots of stress, but there’s also the added bonus of more time to play, and fans know they love their playtime too.

Moniz often posts moments of gratitude in addition to sheer excitement for being a part of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone

Of course, we can’t share behind-the-scenes snaps from Yellowstone without sharing the official Yellowstone Instagram. The social media platform regularly shares videos, birthday shoutouts, and images of our favorite cast members and characters as they enjoy life on the ranch.

In the lead-up to season five, we anticipate seeing more from the social media accounts of those closest to the series and from the official Instagram account itself. We also look forward to the trailer that will give us our first authentic look at season five of Yellowstone, which kicks off on Nov. 13.