‘Yellowstone’s upcoming prequel, ‘1923’, adds this exciting cast member

The Yellowstone universe is continuing to grow with the upcoming prequel, 1923. Focusing on the Duttons before they became the family we know and love today, 1923 will provide us with a look at everything that went into building the ranch in the 1920s.

Today, an exciting cast announcement was made, and it looks like a new teacher is joining the ranks. Variety shared the news that Jennifer Ehle will be heading to Montana to film the next chapter of the origin story.

Playing Sister Mary O’Connor, Ehle breathes life into the new teacher at the School For American Indians. She’s not a member of the Dutton family, but she is going to be an integral part of their story.

Previous cast announcements included Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn, and Brandon Sklenar — to name a few. To continue building out the family tree and the exciting story, fans must get to know new characters and the exciting ins and outs of a complex storyline. We can’t wait to dive in.

The synopsis for 1923 reads as follows:

“The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.”

Here’s to more Dutton glory, interesting plot twists, and the fight for survival against the most challenging elements the family has faced to date. Well, some of the toughest, 1883 did a number on all of us, and we haven’t forgotten it yet.