‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley has trouble ‘leaving Jamie Dutton at the door’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone.

Wes Bentley is Yellowstone‘s Jamie Dutton, a character fans have a love-hate relationship with, and for the veteran actor — it’s a role he feels blessed to have taken on. Jamie is no fan favorite; in fact, he’s got more enemies than he does friends, but Bentley is familiar with him in a way that audiences are not.

In a recent chat with The New York Times, Bentley spoke about playing Jamie Dutton and how grateful he feels not just to take on this role but to be alive. Open about his struggles with addiction, the actor knows how different things could have been for him, and he’s put in the work to ensure that his future is stable, giving Bentley the ability to be the best version of himself. Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s been without challenges, and playing Jamie is something he must be careful with.

Bentley says that he can usually remove himself from a character at the end of the day, checking their bond at the door, but that’s harder when it comes to Jamie Dutton.

“I’ve prided myself for most of my career on leaving it at the door, or like an athlete would say, leaving it on the field, but Jamie’s sadness permeates my life, even though I’m not sad. I’m very lucky to have a great family and be where I’m at in life, but he’s always there behind me, clawing at that, especially when I’m shooting.”

Bentley’s wife will sometimes help shake him out of it by behind honest with him, recognizing that a certain Dutton has followed her husband home from work.

“You’re letting him come home now. Jamie’s coming home, and we don’t want him here,” she reminds her husband. Bentley welcomes the reminder, and it’s a nod to the strength of their relationship, that they can be honest and upfront with the struggles they face as individuals and together.

Of course, Jamie is fighting with a bit more pizazz this season, and while it’s making it harder for fans to adore him, the change in attitude likely relieves the actor. It’s also something that has taken a weight off the character’s shoulders. The Dutton brother isn’t offering apologies this season; in fact, he’s doing the opposite. He’s ready to change the game, take matters into his own hands, and sacrifice anyone who stands in his way – even if that’s his own family.

With the midseason finale showing a less desperate and more terrifying side of Jamie, viewers know that when we pick back up with the Duttons, Bentley will be the actor to watch, with Jamie attempting to call shots like he never has before. Of course, there’s a difference between a well-structured set of moves and playing an erratic hand; some viewers hope to see him come out on top, while others are crossing their fingers that he ends up at the train station.