Warning: this article contains practically all the spoilers for Agatha All Along.

Three episodes in, Agatha All Along has proven to be one of the most fun, most entertaining Marvel Cinematic Universe offers in a hot minute, and a lot of it has been tied to the many mysteries the series holds. Now, Funko Pop ruined two of the sleekest tricks Agatha had up its sleeve.

The spoiler came via the British retailer Smyths Toys Superstores, who, according to those who were quick enough to catch it, shared details of the Agatha Harkness Funko Pop box on its Instagram page and website, containing major spoilers for the real identities of two of the show’s best characters.

Both publications have since been deleted, but just like in the MCU, things have a habit of coming back from the dead on the internet. The spoilery preview lives on thanks to those who managed to screen-record the store’s website while the listing that featured the cursed image was still up.

Yeah this ain’t fake literally look up smyths Toys 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4tiYUmDqVV — Jinx✨🔮🖤 (@Jinxcovens) September 25, 2024 I’m guessing that someone from Smyths Toys is going to be waking up to a ton of emails from Funko and Disney 👀 — Darren Scott (@darren_scott) September 26, 2024

So what were the spoilers in the Agatha Harkness Funko Pop box?

Photo via Disney Plus

If you’re still reading, then you must really want to know. It’ll take some of the fun out of the show, sadly, but hopefully not all of it, otherwise Smyths Toys will be responsible for my villain origin story.

According to the Funko Pop box, Joe Locke’s Teen is indeed who we all thought he was — Wiccan, with a comic-accurate costume, except for his bandana which is altered to reference his mother’s iconic triangular-shaped headpiece. Wiccan, of course, is Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff’s son, Billy, who we met during WandaVision, played by Julian Hilliard. We’re especially curious to see how the MCU ties Teen to Billy, seeing as the young mage is meant to have been erased, alongside his brother Tommy and dad Vision, at the end of the 2021 show.

All we know so far is that Teen, who first approached Agatha about crossing the Witches’ Road so he could acquire magic power, was raised in Eastview by people he calls his parents. Fittingly, he’s been placed under a sigil that prevents any witchy person from learning his true identity. Every time he attempts to say his real name or talk about his past, his mouth is either sewn shut or he goes mute to the ears of the Agatha All Along coven. This spoiler, then, isn’t too devastating, seeing as this was one of Marvel’s worst-kept secrets. The second reveal, however, was a bit more unexpected.

Photo via Young Avengers/Marvel

A female figure named Death is also shown on the back of the box, and her green costume has led everyone to assume that it is, in fact, Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza). The earth witch’s identity as well as the contours of her past relationship with the show’s star have been shrouded in a thick cloud of mystery thus far, but all’s now beginning to take shape.

Death is a cosmic entity in the MCU, but in Marvel Comics she appears frequently personified in the figure of Mistress Death or Lady Death. As an integral part of the balance of the Universe, Death is neither good nor evil, though she is omnipotent and may take or give life if she wishes.

Fans have theorized the multiple references to Rio’s black heart could be an Easter Egg for another Marvel Comics character, literally called Blackheart. This creature was created by the demon lord Mephisto from accumulated evil and tasked with continuing his maker’s mission of corrupting human souls.

Screenshot via Marvel Television

Fans were ecstatic to hear a Mephisto mention in episode 3 of Agatha All Along when Jen told Teen people speculate Agatha’s son, Nicholas Scratch, whom she is said to have exchanged for possession of the Darkhold, is an agent of the evil being. Other theories say Rio is Nicholas’ mom from a romantic relationship she once maintained with Agatha.

So, really, we might now know the endgame of Agatha All Along, thanks to this frustrating but altogether unsurprising blunder from the usual suspects (aka toy stores), but there are still so many details to iron out that we cannot wait to dig into. Just give me next Wednesday already!

