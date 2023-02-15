‘You’ season 4, part 2 official trailer sees a character’s shocking return and a twisted surprise for Joe

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season three and season four part one of You.

The Netflix hit series You has dropped the second part of its season four trailer that is set to premiere on March 9 and fans are already excited to see what fate has in store for Professor Jonathan Moore, aka Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). The first part of the season ended on a cliffhanger and there is of course a lot to process.

Season four part one revealed the identity of the ‘Eat the Rich’ killer who turned out to be none other than the common man politician Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers). At the end of the season, Joe barely made it out of the building alive, and as he watched Rhys promoting his candidature as the Mayor of London on television later, he vowed to stop him from continuing with his killing spree.

Viewers were treated to a different side of Joe, who in this season has been portrayed more as a victim who’s stalked rather than the perpetrator who stalks and murders. This has many wondering if he will be holding the same position in the season’s second part.

The new trailer picks up from where episode five ended. We see what seems like a confrontation between Joe and Rhys. “I know who you are, Rhys. You’ve taken so much from me but you think you’re just getting started. But, you’re wrong – because I’m going to stop you” were the words uttered by Joe, to which Rhys replies, “I want a friend. Someone who shares my interests, someone I can finally tell all my secrets to” adding, “I care about you, Joe.”

From the rest of the trailer, it seems like he has been trapped in another heinous murder mystery. There’s a box, the contents of which make him nauseous and we also see him holding an axe. The rest of the scenes show his interaction with Kate, a nod to their budding relationship in part one. While the viewers at this moment are trying to unravel the tension, everyone is completely taken aback by the last scene which shows the return of a major character from Joe’s past life.

Turns out that it’s none other than his wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). Pedretti received accolades for the portrayal of the ruthless and popular character. However, the jaw-dropping ending of season three — which was also the season’s climactic denouement — showed Joe killing Love by injecting her with a dose of aconite. He then forged a fake suicide letter from her and burned the house down.

As convincing as Love’s death seemed, her return has raised a lot of questions among the series’ fans. How is she alive? Even if she managed to escape the house, why has she returned? To exact revenge on Joe? Most importantly, what’s her possible connection with Rhys?

The audience will have to wait less than a month to get all the answers.

You season four part two will be released on Netflix on March 9.