You’re never going to guess who Julianne Hough was spotted with in the wild ⏤ and he’s not from ‘DWTS’

Dancing With the Stars host Julianne Hough might have been “looking for a man in finance” — indicated by her impromptu dance routine during the semi-final of Dancing With the Stars season 33 — but apparently she was looking for a man in Bachelor Nation instead.

Recently, 36-year-old Hough was spotted leaving the Sportsman’s Lodge shopping center in Studio City, California, just weeks after Dancing With the Stars season 33 came to a close. Rocking her finest activewear — as well as her best accessory of all, a gorgeous golden pup — she was spotted alongside an oh-so attractive Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31-year-old Tanner Courtad, causing some relationship rumors to arise between the duo.

For those who are unfamiliar with Courtad, his Bachelor Nation biography is as follows:

“Tanner is 100% husband material. The fitness instructor is extremely close with his family and hopes to find a relationship as special as the one his parents have. While growing up, Tanner and his family rescued over 50 dogs and he hopes to rescue more with his future wife. Charity, hopefully you’re ready for some puppy love! Tanner is truly looking for his forever partner and says that he thinks about finding love all the time. He is confident his future wife is out there and is hoping it’s Charity!”

As mentioned, Courtad was a contestant on season 20 of The Bachelorette, fighting for the heart of Charity Lawson (a Dancing With the Stars alum as well). The mortgage lender turned fitness instructor was eliminated in week five — failing to find a connection with the leading lady — before returning to our television screens for season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise. Despite pursuing connections with Kat Izzo, Rachel Recchia, Jess Girod, and more, he found himnself unlucky in love once again. Poor guy!

Now — hitting it off with Hough — it looks like he might have hit the jackpot in the romance department…

How did these two connect, though? Through Dancing With the Stars, of course.

It is evident that Courtad is best friends with Dancing With the Stars winner Joey Graziadei, becoming close throughout season 20 of The Bachelorette. Spending a great deal of time with one another off-screen — attending NFL games together, CMA fest together, and more, per their respective Instagram profiles — Courtad also attended seemingly every single Dancing With the Stars taping to support his bestie, but perhaps Hough also caught his eye.

While Courtad has dated around since his Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise stints — rumored to have had a fling with Bravo-lebrity Brittany Cartwright earlier this year– Hough has yet to date anyone publicly since splitting from her ex-husband, NHL player Brooks Laich. Their divorce was announced in 2020 and finalized in 2022.

This doesn’t mean Hough has not tried to find her forever person, though. Remember her flirtatiousness with fifth place finisher Danny Amendola during the finale of Dancing With the Stars last month?

Nevertheless, to see where things go between Julianne Hough and Tanner Courtad, we will be keeping up with both parties on social media — as well as checking paparazzi pics — religiously.

Additionally, to stream the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars — as well as the most recent seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise — head over to Hulu or Disney Plus for all episodes.

