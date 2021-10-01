You’ve Never Heard Of The #3 Show On Disney+

With so much to watch on Disney+ it’s pretty easy to not recognize a show or two offered on the platform. From adult-oriented shows like What If…? and The Simpsons to those for younger audiences like Bluey and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, there’s something for everyone to watch.

However, a new show from all the way back in 1992 is suddenly dominating the platform. According to stats from FlixPatrol, Mafalda is currently the 3rd most popular show on the entire platform — despite only being available in limited territories. The fact it can be streamed that much with fewer eyes really shows just how special it is!

While many audiences in the US might not recognize the name, Argentinians will know Mafalda immediately. She comes from a comic strip that ran from 1964 to 1973 and was popular not only in Latin America, but Quebec, Asia, and Europe as well.

It was eventually so popular that it spawned two cartoon series which are currently what fans are enjoying watching nostalgically on Disney+. While fans in the US might need a VPN and some subtitles to see the show, its immense popularity proves it’s worth trying to give a watch.