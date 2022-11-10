‘Zootopia+’ already has fans fuzzily thirsty for three new characters

Characters from the popular Disney animated feature Zootopia have made their way back to the screen, albeit the small screen this time. Zootopia+ is a Disney Plus series that features some of the characters we already met in the film in six slice-of-life episodes, with returning characters like Fru Fru the shrew, Flash the sloth, and Duke the weasel now front and center. Some new characters will also make an appearance, and a few of these additions are getting furries hot under the collar.

We’ve all had awkward crushes on cartoons, whether we lusted over Flynn Rider in Tangled, or Jasmine in Aladdin, the majority of us have had a crush on some animated character at some point or another (and anyone who claims they haven’t is either kidding themselves or doesn’t own a T.V). Some people take their amore for animation to the next level, though, when they crush, and crush hard, on anthropomorphized animal characters.

Whether it be Nala’s sexy bedroom eyes in The Lion King, foxy Robin from Robin Hood, or, for the real nasty freaks out there, Scar from The Lion King (hello, it is Jeremy Irons’ voice doing all the work there) there are plenty of examples of animal characters that have been depicted in a way that defines them as “attractive.” This type of love has been taken even further by individuals who classify themselves as furries, a subset of fans that adore anthropomorphized animals, and will dress up as them and even attend furry conventions. A series like Zootopia+ is right up their alley, then, as it brings even more fantastic characters to life.

For this fan, the addition of multiple attractive tigers is just too much for their brain to take in.

Zootopia+ dropped today and I did not need multiple attractive tigers in my brain. pic.twitter.com/q7nes7GQ7t — Caudle -BLM- Fall Form Shifter (@Caudlewag) November 9, 2022

Another user would disagree completely, and say that we don’t have enough attractive tigers in our media.

This world needs more attractive tiger fursonas imo — 🌿Argus 🔜 ANW (@ceruleansaber) November 9, 2022

I mean, look how smooth the one is!

I saw some clips from Zootopia+ I love this tiger so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yTb0m9S9Ur — Dan The Wolfy🐺 🐾 (@DanDaWolfy) November 8, 2022

It isn’t just the tigers getting some love, though.

There is too much temptation on offer for this user.

my horny ass could NOT live in zootopia — leo thee afro-arakki (@arakkisuperstar) November 8, 2022

With the arrival of the show, fans know that some fan art is about to drop.

The floodgates are open. Drown us in Zootopia+ fan art. — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) November 9, 2022

With one user saying there is so much inspiration offered by the show.

I don't want to spoil any of Zootopia +



BUT PLEASE WATCH IT ALL TODAY CAUSE I WANT TO SCREAM ABOUT CERTAIN MOMENTS WITH PEOPLE!



ALSO FURRY ARTISTS OMG THERE IS SO MUCH GOOD MATERIAL — Gale Frostbane (@NexusFolf) November 9, 2022

And they’re right, the artwork is already starting to flood the internet!

It’s not just furries that will enjoy the show, which looks to be full of humor and light-hearted stories featuring lovable characters in humorous situations, and it almost feels like we are being spoiled. The series has re-sparked a desire for a sequel to the original movie that has been on the cards for some time, too, with nothing solid ever having been confirmed.