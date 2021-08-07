Arthur And Mera Will Get Serious In Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Arthur Curry and Mera are one of DC Comics’ oldest couples, and the Atlantean lovers have finally made their mark on the movies in the DCEU. After Justice League depicted their first meeting, Aquaman saw the pair get closer and team up to save the world. They weren’t exactly an item when we last saw them, but this looks set to change in upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, according to a new report.

As per Geekosity, Jason Momoa’s King of Atlantis and Amber Heard’s princess will get serious in Aquaman 2. The outlet writes that there are plans for the couple to wed and eventually have a child. Geekosity shares that they’re not 100% able to say whether the duo will tie the knot in Lost Kingdom, but it’ll certainly put them down that road and, if they don’t, then wedding bells will ring – if they can under the sea – in Aquaman 3 instead.

Arthur and Mera first got married in the comics way back in 1964, making Aquaman one of the very first DC heroes to get hitched. So it would be fitting if that was also true of the DCEU version – even Superman and Lois Lane haven’t actually said “I do” yet on film. They also had a son – Arthur Jr. AKA Aquababy – in the 1970s, though the infant met a tragic fate. Geekosity writes that their child in the DCEU will definitely not have such a sad ending.

The Lost Kingdom is shooting in the UK now, with James Wan once again in the director’s chair. No new cast members have been announced as yet, but Momoa and Heard will once again be joined by Patrick Wilson as Orm, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta and Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry. Nicole Kidman is not currently believed to return as Queen Atlanna.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to swim into cinemas on December 16th, 2022.