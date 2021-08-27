COVID-19 Emergency Forces Pokemon Center Stores To Close In Japan

It looks like Pokemon fans might have a hard time getting some of their favorite products for a while very soon. An announcement from the official Pokemon Center website announced that multiple stores would be closing down starting Saturday due to the current state of emergency in Japan surround COVID-19 which extends currently until September 12th.

Currently, over twenty stores will be closing. Stores that remain open are also changing their hours currently to compensate for potential outbreaks.

“In order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection, we will continue to cooperate with health centers and other related parties to thoroughly implement preventive measures such as pre-work temperature measurement, wearing masks, and disinfecting hands with alcohol disinfectant.” Pokemon Center Website Statement

Due to these closures, Pokemon Centers have come with many new policies taking place to allow fans to get products. These include a special lottery system for soon-to-release Pokemon Trading Card Game products and even creating a way to virtually give out their usual birthday gifts presented to those who visit stores on the day they were born.

Here is a current list of closed stores:

Pokémon Center Sapporo

Pokémon Center Tо̄hoku

Pokémon Center Tokyo DX/Pokémon Cafe

Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo/Pikachu Sweets

Pokémon Center Shibuya

Pokémon Center Sky Tree Town

Pokémon Center Tokyo Bay

Pokémon Center Yokohama

Pokémon Center Nagoya

Pokémon Center Kyoto

Pokémon Center Osaka DX/Pokémon Cafe

Pokémon Center Osaka

Pokémon Center Hiroshima

Pokémon Center Fukuoka

Pokémon Store New Chitose Airport Store

Pokémon Store Tokyo Station

Pokémon Store Outlet Kisarazu Store

Pokémon Store Narita Airport Store

Pokémon Store Gotemba

Pokémon Store Kansai Airport Store (closes on August 31)

Pokémon Store Aeon Mall Okinawa Rycom Store

There is no word yet on if store closures will affect shipments to those purchasing Pokemon items outside of Japan.