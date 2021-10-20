Eternals Stars Will Do Appearances Virtually After Possible COVID-19 Exposure

Marvel’s Eternals may center around immortal heroes, but its stars are undoubtedly just as human as the rest of us. Nothing exemplifies that more than the recent revelation that none other than stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, and director Chloé Zhao recently sat out from a Tinsel Town press event following a possible exposure to COVID-19.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Disney has even confirmed that all appearances during the movie’s press tour would remain completely virtual for the time being. See for yourself in the below statement provided Tuesday from a Disney spokesperson:

“Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events.”

The occasion from which the Marvel stars ducked out was Elle’s Women in Hollywood event. Elle Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia even addressed the news in her opening remarks:

“As you may have heard, the cast of Eternals, who we are honoring here tonight, was just exposed [to COVID], and to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super-isolation. Sorry, but that is the new reality.”

The four actresses were slated to give speeches in person at the event but ended up doing so virtually.

In this crazy pandemic world we live in nowadays, we can’t say we blame the actresses for taking such precautions.

We’re excited to see what the actresses bring when The Eternals comes to theaters on November 5th, 2021.