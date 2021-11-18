‘Hawkeye’ stars react to ‘Black Widow’ crossover post-credits scene

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld have revealed their reactions to Black Widow‘s crossover-teasing post-credits scene. The Scarlett Johansson flick was the first MCU movie to acknowledge the Disney Plus shows in its tag sequence as it saw Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova sent on a mission to kill Clint Barton by Contessa Val (Julia Louis-Drefus), believing him to responsible for her sister’s death.

Sure enough, Pugh has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Hawkeye TV series, although she’s been kept out of the marketing. This clearly means that there’s some exciting developments to come out of this that Marvel don’t want to spoil just yet. Still, Variety attempted to get some reactions from Renner and Steinfeld on the red carpet at the show’s Hollywood premiere on Wednesday night.

When asked for what went through his head when seeing that BW scene for the first time, Renner instead revealed that it freaked out his young niece.

“Well, I was with my niece and she said ‘Uncle Jeremy, what did you do?’ ‘I didn’t do anything!'” Renner recalled. “I had no reaction I was just laughing at me niece.”

Kate Bishop herself Hailee Steinfeld was asked the same question and she admitted the sequence got her just as pumped as the fans.

“Oh, man. My reaction was more like ‘No way! It’s all happening!’ I never fail to get excited and geek out…” the actress said. “One thing in the MCU is the delicately woven details through each and every film and TV show and piece and whatever, it’s incredible. So when I saw that I was like ‘That means something. I don’t know what yet, but we’re gonna find [out].'”

We don’t envy Clint having not just a Black Widow on his tail but also one who’s cut up with grief over the death of Natasha. What’s interesting is that Clint probably blames himself for Nat’s demise, too, so he might not even put up much of a fight when Yelena tracks him down. Could it be up to Kate to save him? Will Yelena eventually switch sides and become an ally to the pair of archers? Is Val going to drop by as well and recruit another anti-hero for her team?

Not too much longer to go until we get to find out the answers to these questions. Hawkeye premieres on Disney Plus with its first two episodes next Wednesday, Nov. 24.