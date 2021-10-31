‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Cast Announced by Disney on Halloween

It’s finally time Hocus Pocus fans! It’s felt like an eternity since any news about the long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel has come out, but this morning there was a surprise announcement!

As spooky season comes to a close so does the day full of Hocus Pocus rewatches for the 31st time this month, only now there’s something else fans can be excited about when passing the time until next year. The rest of the cast for the new Hocus Pocus sequel was announced this morning by the Disney+ twitter.

Joining the cast are Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.



Fall 2022 on #DisneyPlus, #HocusPocus2 cometh to us!#Hallowstream — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 31, 2021

The three original witches, Bette Midler (Winnifred), Kathy Najimy (Mary) and Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) are already set to return to the sequel. Of the new names added to the cast, fans may recognize Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott from HBOMax’s recent Gossip Girl reboot and Froy Gutierrez from Teen Wolf and Cruel Summer.

Along with these two come Lilia Buckingham (Crown Lake), Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Story), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Tony Hale (Arrested Development), Sam Richardson (Veep), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Juju Brener (Vanquish), Taylor Henderson (Evil Lives Here) and, newcomer, Nina Kitchen.

Coming to Disney+ in Fall 2022, the Hocus Pocus sequel will focus on three girls accidentally awakening the Sanderson sisters in modern times. They wreaked havoc in the nineties, who’s to say how they’ll fare in today’s world of electronics and social media?

What do you think of these casting choices? Do you think the sequel will live up to the original? Tell us your thoughts!