Kate Winslet Joined By Jude Law, Marion Cotillard For Lee, A Film About Model-Turned-WWII Photographer Lee Miller

A star-studded Hollywood cast is set to join Kate Winslet in the film Lee, in which the Titanic actor will portray real-life model-turned-WWII photographer Lee Miller in a film recounting her wartime experiences.

As Deadline reports, actors Jude Law, Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, and Josh O’Connor are now joining the cast of the Ellen Kuras-directed film.

The film will recount the story of Miller during her most defining decade, eschewing a life of glamour and donning Vogue magazine covers to chronicle the fighting on the allied front lines for the aforementioned magazine, with her photography helping to expose the atrocities that Hitler’s Nazi Germany committed onto Jews in concentration camps.

In a recent interview, Winslet explained that Lee’s incredible war photography part of her career is often overlooked, despite Lee’s work doing much to educate people on what actually happened during the war.

“She has been misunderstood and so often viewed through the lens of a man, through a male gaze because she started her life as a model and was very beautiful. When you mention Lee Miller, you might first hear Man Ray. The part of Lee, the middle aged woman, who threw herself at life, living it at full throttle because she knew it would hurt but she did it anyway, in search of the truth, that is a woman to admire,” Winslet said in an interview with Deadline.

Man Ray was the French surrealist artist who is often credited as discovering Miller, introducing her to the world as his artistic muse and a high fashion model. However, she left him when he disapproved of her photography aspirations, still obsessing over her in this own work even after they split. Up until now, there has never been a movie made about Miller and her photography, which Winslet said was the most fascinating thing about her. The actress said Miller became the voice of WWII to female readers across the world.

There’s no release date for Lee, which is reportedly still in production. You’ll find all the latest Hollywood news right here.