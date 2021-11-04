Spider-Man Swings Into Marvel’s Avengers With Hero Event Kick Off This Month

It’s official: Marvel’s Avengers is kicking off its first Spider-Man hero event this month, along with a “slew of content and reworks,” according to its official Twitter account.

This is a big deal for fans of the game or those who’ve hesitated to get on board up until now, as that Nov. 30 date for the event represents the Web-Slinger’s hotly-anticipated premiere on the third-person action-adventure title.

The web-head is only available on PlayStation consoles, however.

But a number of other pieces of content were also announced, such as the endgame challenge Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound, a gear upgrade as well as a reworking of resources and earned cosmetics.

The inclusion of Spider-Man is perhaps the most significant of all these updates, and may yet zap the heartbeat of the somewhat stagnant Square Enix-published title.

The game launched last year to much fanfare for promising to let gamers take control of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and though it boasted a fairly entertaining single-player campaign starring Ms. Marvel, the core of the game turned out to be something of a dud—a repetitive brawler revolving around beating up robots for cosmetics.

After launching to mixed reviews with a lower-than-expected number of players getting on board, Marvel’s Avengers ended up costing Square Enix an estimated $63 million in revenue.

This all may change now that Peter Parker is involved, as developer Crystal Dynamic’s Dan Matlack has indicated the character’s introduction will be an “event” with his own “cutscenes and a story.”

